Bayern Munich Alumni: Journos discuss Robert Lewandowski and his impact at FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich’s old charge Robert Lewandowski is now at La Liga Europa League club FC Barcelona and has had a mostly positive impact so far. The Polish hitman is still deadly as ever, sans the suffix in the Champions League and in high pressure games. His exploits caught the eye of many people, which included journalists.

News outlet Sport1 went around and asked five journos from various Spanish outlets who regularly cover Barcelona for their opinions on Lewandowski. The Spanish press are known to be particularly volatile when a player at a well-known club is the standout for all the wrong reasons, but that was not the case for Lewandowski.

So, what have the Spanish press got to say about Lewy? Let’s find out:

Edu Polo (Mundo Deportivo)

“Lewandowski has integrated wonderfully at Barca — not only because of his goals. He’s already a leader on the pitch. We are not impressed by his goals, because we expected them, but by his playful finesse and the humility and leadership he shows. What surprised me personally is the way he treats the young players, how much he talks to them. He is a teacher for the next generation.”

Frank Robert Romeo (TVE)

“Even though he’s 34, Lewandowski gives Barca hope for a successful future. What many have underestimated are his playing skills. You can tell he worked with Guardiola because he makes very intelligent decisions in every situation. Not only is he the top scorer, he’s also the best assist provider — along with [Ousmane] Dembélé. In addition, he exudes positive energy, has settled in extremely well with his family — and transfers this good feeling to the team.”

Nahuel Miranda (Radio Marca)

“Lewandowski is already the big star at Barca. Everyone in Spain knew he was a natural goalscorer, but some questioned whether he would perform like he did in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Barca fans have also noticed that he’s not only accurate in his goals, but also plays incredibly intelligently. Lewandowski is an exceptional player who harmonizes particularly well with Pedri. Of course, like Bayern, people here in Spain also expect him to be there in the big games. That wasn’t the case in the first leg against Bayern and in the Clásico, but against Inter he was still the best on a day when the team failed.”

Damià Lopez (RAC1)

“It’s remarkable how quickly Lewandowski has settled in at Barca. It can already be said that he is an idol and a fan favorite. You can see every day that he has fulfilled a dream by moving here, he is happy and really wants to make a difference. A super transfer — despite his age. He is by far the best player at Barca so far this season and is the main reason why the club can hope to win the league this season despite the Clásico defeat by Real.”

Juanma Romero (Team Barça Podcast)

“I recently had Domenec Torrent, Pep Guardiola’s former assistant coach in Munich, as a guest on my podcast. He described Lewandowski as a ‘silent leader with no ego’. And that’s exactly the impression he’s made since his arrival in Barcelona. He sacrifices himself; he goes ahead, he helps the younger ones. I’ve watched him closely at Bayern for years and marveled at him — and yet I was surprised at how hungry, motivated, and humble he is at 34, even though he’s actually achieved everything. Lewandowski is a blessing for this club.”

What do you think? Are you in alignment with these journos or do your opinions differ? Either way, let us know in the comments!