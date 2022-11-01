Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij wants to end on a high note against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have already booked their tickets for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, with FC Barcelona knocked into the Europa League for the second season running. The last matchday, which pits Bayern against Inter, is essentially a dead rubber game.

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij, however, believes that a clash between the two teams shouldn’t be thrown away. The Dutchman thinks that it is an important fixture and that it should be approached with a mindset of wanting all three points.

“We have already achieved the goal of qualification, but the game against Bayern is still a very important match for us”, De Vrij told Inter TV (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). We want to do well in this last match in the Champions League group and finish it in the best possible way.”

Bayern gaffer Julian Nagelsmann and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will undoubtedly want bragging rights even though both teams have secured their position in the group.

Interested in an in-depth preview of the Inter Milan game, which looks at the state of injuries and rotation at Bayern Munich? Why not check out our podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.