Noussair Mazraoui has arrived at Bayern Munich

Noussair Mazaroui has fully arrived at Bayern Munich — though if you ask him, that’s been the case ever since he set foot from AFC Ajax following his move in the summer transfer window.

“To be honest, I already saw myself as an important part of the team from the start of the season,” Mazraoui said in a recent interview with Az (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

That may be so, but an acclimation period isn’t unusual for new players, and after an entire career spent in Amsterdam — the 24-year-old Mazraoui had come up through the youth ranks at Ajax — a first move abroad couldn’t have been the easiest thing to do.

And Mazraoui didn’t immediately hit the ground running, either. Benjamin Pavard was Julian Nagelsmann’s choice at right-back in the early going, and Pavard excelled as one of Bayern’s top performers in the first month of the season. Fans’ early, brief glimpses of Mazraoui didn’t always see him able to get in rhythm and shine.

That all changed with a monster performance against FC Barcelona after Pavard’s first-half injury — and while the defense has endured greater and greater degrees of attrition since then, their performances have held up, with Mazraoui frequently in the mix. He’s now started the last two games in a row — the return fixture at Barcelona and a key Bundesliga tie against Mainz 05 — and it’s clear he has the full confidence of his coach, and everyone around him.

“It’s not just about the players who are on the pitch, the whole team is important for success,” Mazraoui added. “But of course, when you play the last two games from the start, it’s a great feeling.”