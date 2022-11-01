Daily Schmankerl: More details emerge on Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard training tiff; Chelsea readying offer for Pavard?; Arsenal plotting move for Joao Felix; Real Madrid getting closer to Erling Haaland?; İlkay Gündoğan to PSG?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is not thrilled with being benched the past two games and more details are coming out about his situation. Let’s take a look:

Benjamin Pavard did not expect to start on the bench in the last two games and is frustrated about it. The decision was not explained to him conclusively. Pavard is also unhappy because he doesn’t have a regular role as CB, which he had hoped for this season.

BFW Commentary: It is unclear how Pavard thought he would get time at center-back when Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, and Dayot Upamecano are already on the roster.

Pavard was visibly annoyed in Sunday’s training. He did not train at the highest level and was the first to go to the dressing room after training ended - without a word or a greeting past the coaching team. Julian Nagelsmann seemed visibly irritated by this scene.

BFW Commentary: Pavard throwing a tantrum is not exactly the best way to handle the situation.

Pavard could return to the starting lineup against Inter because De Ligt is set to be rested. Mazraoui would keep his position at right-back. The Pavard-Mazraoui duel is a topic of discussion within the team.

BFW Commentary: I always laugh when I see stuff like this because I picture the boys sitting around, sipping tea, and gossiping.

It is said that Mazraoui has currently earned his spot through his training performance. However, Pavard’s qualities are not being questioned. Nagelsmann simply has a luxury problem in this position.

BFW Commentary: This is weird. Pavard has had a pretty awesome season. While Mazraoui has been good during his appearances, I would stop short of calling them “great.”

Pavard’s contract expires in 2024. Talks over a new contract have not taken place and neither Bayern nor Pavard are pushing for them in the next days/weeks. It is said that both sides prefer to wait - especially the player who wants to return to the first XI.

BFW Commentary: It sure sounds like Pavard is outta here come summer time.

If Pavard is not considering a new deal with Bayern Munich — and if his desire to play center-back is leading him to look elsewhere — it is easy to see why Nagelsmann might start to make the transition to Mazraoui. Sure, Pavard has turned in a stellar season so far, but if he is not a part of Nagelsmann’s long-term plan then this could just be the point where the coach rips off he band-aid and moves on.

Knowing all that is going on with Pavard, Chelsea FC seems like it is ready renew its summer of 2022 transfer interest in the Frenchman:

Chelsea target Benjamin Pavard appears unhappy at Bayern Munich amid Graham Potter’s mission to sign a backup to Reece James. The Blues are said to be in the market for a right-back ahead of the January transfer window amid the 22-year-old defender’s absence. Earlier this month, James suffered a knee injury in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan and is set to be out for eight weeks. The west Londoners have been without one of their key players in the final fixtures leading up to the World Cup.

As of now, it does not appear likely that Pavard will re-up with Bayern Munich, but Chelsea might be in for a bit of a letdown when it finds out Pavard no longer wants to play right-back.

Arsenal FC could be readying a monster offer for Atlético Madrid’s Joao Felix:

Arsenal have joined the hunt for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, whose future in the Spanish capital is uncertain after a clash with manager Diego Simeone. Manchester United are also tracking the situation. (El Chiringuito)

I’m good with Felix going anywhere...as long as it is not Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich had another strong week in dispatching both Hoffenheim and FC Barcelona (LOL) and the squad looks — dare I say — very good.

Julian Nagelsmann is pushing all of the right buttons and the boys are responding, so there is plenty to talk about with that subject alone...but we’ve got even more! This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Bayern Munich’s ever-improving form.

The emergence of Matthijs de Ligt as a force to be reckoned with on the backline.

Why the move back to a 4-2-3-1 seems inevitable.

Does Robert Lewandowski regret his move to FC Barcelona?

İlkay Gündoğan to Bayern Munich? Nah...that can’t be happening can it?

A look at the House of the Dragon season finale and why reading the books might have made it painful for some.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Lukas Podolski is calling for the Bavarians to make a hard play for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane:

According to the former Munich player Lukas Podolski, a commitment from Harry Kane would raise FC Bayern to an even higher level. “It would fit great. If they get one like that, you have to think about a triple again in the next few years,” said the 37-year-old former national soccer player, who is currently playing for the Polish first division club Górnik Zabrze, on Sunday outlet Bild. However, Podolski also referred to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s recent good form and accuracy: “Choupo-Moting isn’t doing badly at the moment. The question is, do you need a classic number 9 then?”

Manchester City midfielder and Germany international İlkay Gündoğan could be getting serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain:

Little by little we see all the clubs that are positioning themselves in order to try to get ahead of the most important or interesting bids for their teams. This is the case of a PSG that has decided to make a move for one of the players who may be free in a few months and aims to be listed. Although we saw Bayern Munich withdraw from the fight in the last hours , others such as FC Barcelona remain in it, which has been following their steps for several more weeks. And now he places Relay to another of the greats of Europe in the footsteps of the 32-year-old German midfielder, such as the French squad.

Well, that was quite something. Bayern Munich blew past Mainz in a spectacular 6-2 win that say the Bavarians barely break a sweat throughout the full 90. While two goals were conceded and Bo Svensson’s men can comfort themselves with a high xG number, the fact is that Julian Nagelsmann coached this game almost to perfection and Bayern look as good as ever, despite injuries to key players.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How Julian Nagelsmann’s midfield setup makes perfect sense for the team’s buildup and defense.

Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano defending in concert.

Noussair Mazraoui blossoming into a great inverted fullback.

The problem with refereeing in the Bundesliga nowadays.

How defensive injuries could derail Bayern Munich this season.

Why Nagelsmann needs to give Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch more minutes.

To combat the interest that Real Madrid has in triggering Haaland’s exit clause, Manchester City is considering upping Haaland’s yearly salary to a whopping €50 million per year:

Real Madrid knows that they have him as one of their great hopes for the future and an undoubted desire to shore up their attack. It is above all because of that well-known clause with which Erling Haaland has a starting price for 2024, and that brings Manchester City upside down. The 22-year-old forward, absent from his team’s clash with Leicester City this Saturday due to injury, has had a magnificent start to the season with 22 goals and 3 assists in 16 games. A scorer who continues to make a difference. The Norwegian, as OK Diario tells us, has decided not to listen to the numerous siren songs of the Citizens’ club in order to extend his contract. A stratospheric offer that is around €50M per year, with the aim that he renounce said clause.

Dayot Upamecano, Sadio Mané, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were named to kicker’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

