Official: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies diagnosed with a bruised skull after Jude Bellingham’s challenge

This is bad news. Praying for his speedy recovery.

By Muller_Era
Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

This weekend’s Der Klassiker clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund turned out a harbinger of bad, and worse news. The ugly challenge by Dortmund captain Jude Bellingham on Alphonso Davies, which involved Bellingham’s boot against Davies’ face led to the Canadian being carried away from the pitch. He was later taken to the hospital to rule out the possibility of a concussion, and recently posted an Instagram video stating that he looks to be back soon.

The latest official report from the club reveals that the left-back has been diagnosed with a bruised skull.

This is horrible news for the team considering

  1. Bayern do not have a proper backup at left-back.
  2. The backline is already rather thin, with Lucas Hernandez and Matthijs de Ligt both carrying adductor issues.

Praying for Phonzy’s speedy recovery!

