Leon Goretzka left speechless after Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund

The script for the 2-2 draw between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park could not have been written with more drama. After taking what Julian Nagelsmann considered to be a relatively undeserved 2-0 lead after 53 minutes with goals from both Leon Goretzka (33’) and Leroy Sane (53’), Youssoufa Moukoko and Anthony Modeste scored unanswered goals that rescued a point for the home side. Modeste’s goal clocked in at the 95th minute of play after only four minutes of stoppage time had been awarded by the fourth official.

The draw feels like a loss for Bayern, who seemed to let Dortmund right back in the match, slightly aided by injuries to both Alphonso Davies and Matthijs de Ligt. Kingsley Coman was also sent off for getting his second yellow card in the 90th minute, which didn’t make trying to close out a narrow, 2-1 win any easier for Bayern. On the balance, the draw was probably deserved from a Dortmund perspective, but it will still be considered a setback for Nagelsmann and company, having led comfortably 2-0.

After the match, Goretzka was left speechless by Dortmund’s last-gasp winner and couldn’t really find the right words to describe the level of frustration felt. “You probably can’t put it into words. It annoys and upsets us. We played a good game, but missed the last consequence. This has happened to us too often lately,” he stressed, knowing that Bayern failed to kill the match off when they should’ve been able to (Tz).

As a former Schalke player who has experienced the Revierderby more than once, there’s always added incentive for Goretzka to score at the Westfalenstadion. His goal in the draw came on the opposite end of where Bayern’s away block was setup, but he said that doesn’t in the slightest, take away from being able to celebrate a goal in Dortmund. “Of course I really enjoyed scoring here. I make no secret of that. It’s a great feeling to run into the corner here. It’s always the coolest away game here in the season,” he explained.

His performance might warrant more minutes, which is something he had voiced concern with a few weeks back, but he was also aided by Joshua Kimmich recovering from a COVID infection that relegated him to starting from the bench. Nagelsmann will more than likely make some more rotations for the Champions League match at Viktoria Plzen, but Goretzka certainly put in a noticeable shift in Dortmund.

