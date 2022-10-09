Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund (did that really happen?!); Manchester City to pursue Jamal Musiala; Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after World Cup; Dayot Upamecano sweating roster spot?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich looked like it was in complete control of the game...and then fell apart, dropping points on the last play of the match as Borussia Dortmund rallied for a 2-2 draw.

It was...frustrating and agonizing. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Entering the game, I was more interested in how Borussia Dortmund would perform and I came away disappointed...until I saw the fight and resilience they put on display at the end of the match.

Leon Goretzka was full of life and creativity throughout the match and it was good to see him rewarded with a goal. He seemed really motivated for the contest. His goal was a very nicely placed shot.

Marcel Sabitzer’s early yellow card was probably necessary, but unfortunate for him.

Alphonso Davies going down certainly had some Bayern Munich fans holding their breath. I watched the play a few times and while Davies did duck his head into harm’s way, I thought it was a yellow card, which would have been Jude Bellingham’s second booking of the match. It would have been a tough one for Bellingham, but I felt it warranted a yellow even if I did not feel it was intentional.

It looks like Davies has a concussion, which hopefully is mild.

Before Davies left the match, he had lost possession 11 times. I’m not trying to sound like a broken record, but that is concerning me more and more every week. I feel like he has been better positionally of late with his defense, but he is losing the ball at an alarming rate.

At halftime, Nagelsmann went aggressive on his subs as he brought on Joshua Kimmich for Marcel Sabitzer (yellow card), Josip Stanišić for Davies (injury), and Kingsley Coman for Serge Gnabry (ineffective).

Leroy Sané’s goal was an absolute rocket.

Joshua Kimmich was sharp after coming on and looked like he had not missed a beat.

I originally thought Nagelsmann went to Noussair Mazraoui so early because Matthijs de Ligt was working with a yellow card, but in reality the Dutchman had an adductor injury. De Ligt’s absence absolutely had an adverse effect on the backline and it would be the turning point in the contest in my eyes.

Josip Stanišić had a very difficult time in trying to contain Karim Adeyemi. Stanišić is typically solid when he comes into a match, but that was not a great showing for him. It was very poor if we are being honest. Stanišić has to be better when he gets his opportunities and he just could not handle Adeyemi on the day.

On Youssoufa Moukoko’s goal, Upamecano got caught watching the paint dry as Anthony Modeste slipped by him and ultimately set up Moukoko to become the youngest goal scorer in Der Klassiker history.

Modeste again took advantage of some shoddy play on the backline in the 83rd minute — in this case some very questionable positioning from Benjamin Pavard and Mazraoui. This was some foreshadowing on what we would see later.

Coman picking up two yellow cards in the second half was ridiculous and sloppy. Not only did it put Bayern Munich in a terrible spot, but now Coman will miss even more games.

Just about a minute later, Adeyemi fouled Sané and the Bayern Munich attacker kicked up at Adeyemi, which could have been disastrous for everyone involved. If Sané connects with his kick, we might be looking at suspension.

Nico Schlotterbeck made the play of the match for BVB. In the final seconds of extra time, Schlotterbeck hustled to corral a loose ball near the end line, gather it in and fired over a cross to Modeste who beat Mazraoui and headed it into the back of the net. Whose responsibility was Modeste? Mazraoui? Pavard? It sure looked like Mazraoui to me, but it could have been a communication or positioning breakdown by one or both players. I’d need to see the overhead view of the replay on Nagelsmann’s giant screen at the training grounds (sorry, just needed some levity there).

Sadio Mané was not great.

I thought Benjamin Pavard had a really good showing at right-back, but was very shaky at center-back.

If you are a Borussia Dortmund fan, you had to love how your squad just kept battling and never gave up. That resilience has not always been there in recent seasons.

Overall, Bayern Munich failed to close out a game yet again. The changes on the backline led to too many chances and gaps in coverage. To be clear, this kind of collapse is a terrible look.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast, please give them a look or a listen:

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking for a new home for the second half of this season:

Cristiano Ronaldo will plan to leave Manchester United and sign for a new club after returning from the Qatar World Cup – as Bayern Munich confirmed they opted against a move for the striker. Ronaldo, 37, has been intent on departing United for the past four months after his high-profile return from Juventus last year did not go to plan. Despite netting 24 goals across all competitions last season, United’s collective form nosedived, and they finished a distant sixth in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich has denied having interest in the Portuguese legend, but it would be interesting to see if anything changes between now and then. Personally — and this will NEVER happen — I hope he goes to Paris Saint-Germain.

We have already heard that Liverpool could be readying a proposal for Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala, but now Manchester City could be throwing its hat into the ring:

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to reports. As per Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Pep Guardiola is interested in adding the 19-year-old midfielder to the club’s ranks next year, with the City boss keen to bolster his midfield alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

So, we know Bayern Munich will not be letting Musiala walk any time soon, but imagine Musiala joining Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne? Scary, scary stuff.

Bayern Munich had a good week in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

The squad is getting healthy after a string of injuries and a couple of bouts with COVID-19.

Things are looking decidedly good...right?

Hell yeah, they are!

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the recent developments with the Bavarians and a whole lot to talk about in the great world of football. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Bayern Munich’s bounce-back week that might have cost Gerardo Seoane his job (Welcome Xabi Alonso!).

Some thoughts on Der Klassiker.

Transfer updates on Christopher Nkunku and Alexander Nübel.

Erling Haaland is throttling the Premier League and EPL elitists don’t know how to handle it.

Bayern Munich is at its best with Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala working together...for now. Liverpool is among the clubs yearning for a player like Moose.

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano earned some praise during the halftime show of the ESPN broadcast, but that does not mean anything when it comes down to his position with France for a World Cup roster spot.

The center-back is clearly not 100% certain that he’ll get the call.

“I’ve already played a few games with the national team. I always try to do my best. Of course, I want to be at the World Cup. I’ll give my all at Bayern, in the end it’s the coach’s decision,” said Upamecano.

The 23-year-old has done well for Bayern Munich this season, but France has a plethora of options for Didier Deschamps to sort through. My early prediction is that Upamecano will get the call.

Related Julian Nagelsmann praises Dayot Upamecano for his improving form

This security guard for Real Betis having a good time:

Can these Bayern Munich stars create their signature moves from eFootball?