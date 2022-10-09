Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Bild player ratings

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich was a game of many phases, and moments of heroism and chicanery alike. In the end, both teams came away sharing the spoils. Dortmund rolled out a new-look starting lineup featuring three nominal center-backs and two defensive midfielders, while Bayern put out a largely stable first-choice XI — well, outside of two enormous omissions in recently Covid-stricken Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich.

Here’s how German outlet Bild rated their efforts:

What did you think of the ratings? Let us know below! — here’s my (general) thoughts:

Serge Gnabry had a very curious role. He floated all over the pitch, often doubling on the left with Sadio Mané. Whatever Julian Nagelsmann was trying to achieve here, it didn’t look too convincing.

Joshua Kimmich improved the midfield balance drastically in the second half — but I’m not sure these are the final (or typical) roles in which we’d find Marcel Sabitzer and Leon Goretzka. They could have done better, but individually, neither were so bad.

Sabitzer right and Goretzka left was interesting. Sabitzer stayed back — usually he does so to cover Alphonso Davies — while Goretzka was tasked with angling the switch ball out to the right. Dortmund were alive to it.

On paper, it looks like Bayern should have had enough numbers in midfield — inverting full-backs and all — to dedicate Gnabry to charging in far post to meet crosses, or to receive cross-field switches.

This is something like the third straight game for Benjamin Pavard to enjoy a center-back cameo, and he just looks...well, so much more comfortable on the right.

Sadio Mané’s move to the left wing looks fairly sensible. It means less influence and direct involvement in front of goal, but Bayern have numerous technicians to drift centrally. On the other hand, Mané holds the width pretty well, even if it isolates him. I find a ‘4’ here to be harsh — Bayern missed him in the game’s closing stages.

To play devil’s advocate, however, there’s really something missing up top. Perhaps Gnabry coming in from the left — Serge did play some wingback, after all — and Mané maximizing his experience and nous in dragging center-back out of position? Might be worth a shot.

Manuel “Man Wall” Neuer made some spectacular efforts today to keep his clean sheet. It’s a pity that it didn’t happen.

Want more discussion of the game? Check out the postgame podcast!

