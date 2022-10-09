Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzić gets another over Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann

Borussia Dortmund rescued a last-gap draw to stay even with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table, both German titans on sixteen points — but one matchup that isn’t so even is that between BVB coach Edin Terzić and his Bayern counterpart. Julian Nagelsmann may be one of the hottest young names in the world of football coaching, but he’s now on a five-game winless streak against the 39-year-old Terzić.

“Obviously I’m delighted,” Terzić exclaimed after the game (via FCBayern.com). “We’re happy that we were able to show people how much we wanted to win the game. It’s not easy against Bayern.”

The former Dortmund assistant became caretaker manager in December 2020 after Lucien Favre’s sacking — so this is Nagelsmann’s first encounter against at the helm of Bayern Munich. Prior to the game, the head-to-head record was noted, though most would have expected it to end:

Julian Nagelsmann has not won any of his previous four meetings with Edin Terzić. #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/oDhhwFcoYf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 8, 2022

Since it hasn’t, it’s now five winless for Nagelsmann vs Terzić.

Their first face-off came in very different circumstances: BVB were flying high in February of 2019, and Terzić was filling in for an ill Favre. It was Nagelsmann’s final year at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, and his underdogs clawed their way back from 2-0 down to secure a sensational 3-3 draw through an 87th-minute equalizer from Ishak Belfodil.

Scenes this time played out in much the opposite manner. The Bavarian steamroller had gotten rolling again, and after racing to their own 2-0 lead, few figured Terzić’s bold pre-game comments could have been enough to keep his team from avoiding another Dortmund meltdown.

But the Bees never let up, and Anthony Modeste equalized with the last real kick of the game. And Terzić, the fiery caretaker-no-longer with BVB in his veins, takes another step towards putting his stamp on the culture at Signal Iduna Park.

“We’ve come away with a point,” Terzić said — demonstrating a mentality befitting true Bundesliga challengers. “We wanted to win the game, but unfortunately didn’t today.”

