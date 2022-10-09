Bayern Munich’s Oliver Kahn on his meme-worthy reaction to last-gasp Dortmund equalizer

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is well-known for tempering his ferocious lion's roar from his playing days and stepping into his club leadership role as a measured, relaxed executive. Still, sometimes the beast will emerge from within — and when Bayern dropped another two Bundesliga points in the dying seconds of Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund, Kahn's frustration was...palpable.

Oliver Kahn taking the injury-time Klassiker equaliser for Dortmund well pic.twitter.com/9Z66o58fFg — James Dart (@James_Dart) October 8, 2022

We’ve all been there, right? Or maybe not, but in any case, the meme-worthy moment went viral.

It wasn't as if the outcome had come out of nowhere, either. Bayern lost control of a game in which they should have seized it, going from 2-0 up to being in position to let the game slip away — and then standing by helplessly as it happened.

“We did everything we could to allow the 2-2,” said Kahn after the game (via Sport1), explaining his reaction. “We should have decided the game long before. We have to play some situations in a better way, then the game would be decided. BVB were pretty dead and we brought them back to the game ourselves.”

A former Bayern goalkeeper himself, Kahn knows all too well the agony of conceding goals — and especially in this fashion. As CEO, he’s now had to watch the script play out time and again even just in the past year — VfB Stuttgart earned a penalty to equalize in stoppage time in September, and Bayern were sucker-punched out of last year’s Champions League thanks to a late Villareal goal.

“I have to go back a long way to remember a season like this where we always have a lot of chances to score and we can’t close the games,” added Kahn.

With the result, Bayern find themselves still third in the Bundesliga — and table-toppers Union Berlin and SC Freiburg each have a match in hand.

“We’ve got to get going fast now,” Kahn declared. “We can’t rely on the teams above us always drawing or losing. We have to get to first place quickly.”

