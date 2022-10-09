Benjamin Pavard says Bayern Munich is angry with itself after late meltdown vs. Borussia Dortmund

Things looked great for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard right around the 62nd minute of Der Klassiker.

The Bavarians were leading 2-0, Pavard was going to clock some time at center-back thanks to an adductor issue for Matthijs de Ligt, and the game really felt like it was in hand.

Then all hell broke loose.

Bayern Munich was careless with the ball, poor positionally on defense, inefficient with its scoring chances, and fell into the trap of playing Borussia Dortmund’s game.

It was a meltdown...there are no two ways about it, and Pavard was bitter about how things played out.

“We are angry with ourselves because we were 2-0 up and conceded two unnecessary goals. We have to congratulate Dortmund because they didn’t give up. Now we have to look ahead and focus on the upcoming important games,” Pavard told beIN Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I think we can do much better in this kind of games. Sometimes even without playing very well, you have to know how to take the win. We’re all angry, but we have to move on.”

Closing out games has certainly been an issue for Bayern Munich and if things do not change when it comes to playing to the final whistle, there could be much more frustration to come this season.

