Jude Bellingham sends an apology to Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

During the (extremely) frustrating game versus Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was caught by a stray Jude Bellingham boot, unfortunately in the face.

Davies had to leave the pitch to receive immediate medical attention (and was transported to a hospital), while Bellingham wasn’t booked for it (which was crazy if you ask me). However, the England international apologized to the Bayern staff after the game (speaking to t-online) and asked that it be passed on to Davies.

Here’s what he had to say:

Jude Bellingham on his foul on Davies: "It wasn't intentional. I didn't want to hurt him and I wish him a quick recovery" [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/fecOSmNuLJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 8, 2022

‘It wasn’t intentional. I didn’t want to hurt him and I wish him a speedy recovery!”

It’s a little ironic that Bellingham spent the entire game complaining about how the ref was biased toward Bayern, but he wasn’t booked for kicking someone in the face. But hey, at least he apologized and tried to make it clear that he didn’t mean to do it.

We’re hoping that Davies will be okay and hasn’t suffered anything serious, but reports are coming in that the Canadian star is being treated for a concussion, so all our thoughts and prayers go to him. Get well soon Phonzy!

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast?

