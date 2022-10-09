Julian Nagelsmann reacts to Bayern Munich’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund

A heated Der Klassiker finished 2-2 between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, with the latter rescuing a point with Anthony Modeste’s 95th minute equalizer. Despite the fast-paced action in the match, it was overshadowed by questionable refereeing decisions, one of which had something to do with Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies got into a challenge with Bellingham and got caught in the eye. The Canadian was eventually subbed off and taken to hospital to look at a potential concussion. Referee Deniz Aytekin decided not to award Bellingham a second yellow which meant he would’ve been sent off.

That decision enraged many Bayern fans, even coach Julian Nagelsmann. The 35-year-old was fuming with that call as he believed that the English midfielder should’ve gotten his second booking of the night.

“He hits him full can in the face. The rules are clear,” Nagelsmann said on Sky (via Sport1). Nagelsmann isn’t the only one who thinks as such, with Lothar Matthäus also on board with punishing such offenses more severely. ”That’s a clear yellow card for me. He hits him and that’s yellow,” said the 61-year-old on Sky and would therefore have expected a dismissal.

In the end, Nagelsmann thought the result was fair and lamented his team’s failure to put the game out of reach for Dortmund.

Julian Nagelsmann: "In the end I think the result is pretty fair. We had a lot of chances on transition to kill the game off. Then we didn't defend well and conceded. It hurts, of course, but it's not undeserved. We had to defend better the situation just before the 2-2" pic.twitter.com/2rTc48mrmZ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 8, 2022

“The boys did well. We didn’t have a great start. We had too many ball losses due to a lot of direct play. Then we freed ourselves well”, Nagelsmann said (again captured by Sport1). “The lead wasn’t really deserved, but we played much better in the second half. We had a lot of good moments and had much better control of the game. I didn’t have the feeling that Dortmund had the belief to come back again.”

Bayern will look to regroup against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League and high-flying Union Berlin in the next Bundesliga fixture.

