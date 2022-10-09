Bayern Munich’s Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting is the most insulted player in the Bundesliga on Twitter

Like most other football fans, Bayern Munich fans are known for being passionate about their team. However the passion for success and victory often blinds fans and they use social media to make their opinions heard, sometimes in a harsh and hurtful tone. Fans must be mindful that footballers are humans too and act accordingly.

It is deeply saddening to see that Bayern's own Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting is the most insulted Bundesliga player on Twitter.

Per a new study reported by Sport1, the attacker has an “insult percentage” of 7.3%. Around 131,000 tweets from the past two years were analyzed with 74 phrases with negative connotations with the names of 505 Bundesliga professionals. This number was set in relation to the total number of tweets per person (at least 100 or more).

Goalkeeper Florian Müller from VfB Stuttgart took the second place behind Choupo-Moting with 5.6% and Müller is followed by Eintracht Frankfurt’s Marcel Wenig with 5.3%.

As far as overall teams are concerned, it is the professionals at TSG Hoffenheim are most often affected by derogatory tweets as 4.6% of all posts contain an insult.

Earlier, in a study conducted with regard to the Premier League, by the Alan Turing Institute in association with Ofcom, it was found that Manchester United players Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire receive the most online abuse, out of all the players in the Premier League.

PSA: Say no to social media abuse. Change starts from one person. Be kinder to one another wherever it be — whether online, or in real life. You never know your words could impact someone.