 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

INNN and Fergus review Bayern’s draw to BVB in Der Klassiker.

By Ineednoname and Fergus25
/ new
Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Sooooo ... Bayern Munich went to the Signal Iduna Park and came out with a draw. Under normal circumstances you’d take that result, but when the team were leading Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at one point ... a draw leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Once again, Bayern have dropped points where they shouldn’t have, meaning that the club is back in crisis again. When will it end?

Here are our talking points from the game:

  • Our impressions of the result overall. What does this mean for Bayern Munich?
  • Is Sadio Mane becoming a problem?
  • Would the presence of Thomas Muller have prevented a collapse like this from happening?
  • Did Bayern Munich get unlucky in this game?
  • Is it time to ask questions about Julian Nagelsmann? What is going on?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 18 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works