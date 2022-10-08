Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

Sooooo ... Bayern Munich went to the Signal Iduna Park and came out with a draw. Under normal circumstances you’d take that result, but when the team were leading Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at one point ... a draw leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Once again, Bayern have dropped points where they shouldn’t have, meaning that the club is back in crisis again. When will it end?

Here are our talking points from the game:

Our impressions of the result overall. What does this mean for Bayern Munich?

Is Sadio Mane becoming a problem?

Would the presence of Thomas Muller have prevented a collapse like this from happening?

Did Bayern Munich get unlucky in this game?

Is it time to ask questions about Julian Nagelsmann? What is going on?

