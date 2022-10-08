Five observations from Bayern Munich’s thrilling 2-2 draw versus Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich’s much-anticipated game against Borussia Dortmund did not disappoint. In what was a thrilling encounter from start to finish, the Bavarians ended up with a last minute draw after a late collapse. Super entertaining for the neutral football fan.

Cage fight

That would be a good way to summarize the game. Both teams came in ready to throw punches, and neither held back. This fixture was full of rough, physical plays, vicious tackles, and some great attacking sequences. A wonderful footballing display from both sides, and kudos to Dortmund for rising from the ashes like a phoenix and torching that paper-mache Bayern defense. Four goals, some wonderful football, and blasphemous glorious refereeing... what more could a football fan want?

Musiala and Sané are unstoppable

This is one of world football’s hottest attacking duos right now, and they are only getting better with each game. Jamal Musiala grabbed two assists this game with great timely runs and good vision, while Leroy Sané scored off a powerful effort that the goalkeeper could only deflect into the net. The form of these wingers is crucial since they’re both game-changers. Since Serge Gnabry is a very hot and cold player and Sadio Mané has an offside fetish, it is up to these two to generate and finish chances in big games, which they already have been doing with aplomb so far this season.

Nagelsmann’s substitutions were actually good

Julian Nagelsmann has been receiving a lot of unwarranted hate lately, and this result would undoubtedly be blamed on him. However, respectfully, his substitutions were all very well-thought-out and made an instant positive impact. Stanišić bossed the left side of the defense and was incredible throughout, Mazraoui had an excellent time at RB, and Coman introduced trickery and stretched Dortmund’s defense thin, allowing Bayern more room in the final third.

De Ligt’s substitution came after the player seemed to be suffering from some discomfort, which was unfortunate. Upamecano had a nightmare of a performance during the last 20 minutes, which is confusing since he was a nightmare to the Dortmund attack for the vast majority of the game. It really isn’t that big of a dive from “Supamecano” to “Upamecan-oh”, which seems to be the problem. The player is simply not consistent, even inside a 90-minute period.

That being said, Coman’s red card foul was unacceptable. You simply cannot blame that on the coach. The defense was caught snoozing in the dying seconds, and again, there is no excuse for that. Would having De Ligt on have prevented the goal? Big maybe. Could the coach have foreseen Coman’s red? Absolutely not. The team gifted Dortmund the draw, and this is simply not good enough.

Bayern Munich has to be better.

The referee was a disgrace

Referees should be held accountable for their decisions. This is something that is discussed everywhere around Europe, especially since shambolic refereeing isn’t limited to games in the Bundesliga... it happens everywhere. In this game, however, the refereeing was egregious, and this wouldn’t pass in a Sunday league game. Jude Bellingham made Davies eat his boot, and escaped unscathed. NOT EVEN A YELLOW. I mean, take a look at this:

Bellingham's challenge on Davies pic.twitter.com/2vJOmqqaVE — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 8, 2022

Davies was rushed to the hospital soon after. This is just unacceptable. Coman gets a red for hugging Adeyemi, but Bellingham runs away with his appalling challenge. There were several other instances when play was allowed to resume after bad fouls on Bayern attackers, but those are somewhat easier to swallow. But this? What if players end up with career-altering injuries? When will referees ever be answerable to players, coaches, and to fans? Deniz Aytekin with a circus performance.

Also, gute besserung, Phonzie!

“Supamecano” or “Upamecan-oh”?

It is incredibly frustrating to concede last-minute goals. It is embarrassing when the defense switches off during the last 15 minutes of a game and concedes twice in the process. This is certainly not an attempt to single out a defender, since Pavard was also equally to blame for Dortmund’s second. However, one player who was terrible during both Dortmund goals, and has been quite inconsistent throughout his career at Bayern is Dayot Upamecano, who simply needs to be better. A top defender needs to be vigilant at all times and throw in everything and the kitchen sink for the full 90. Look no further than his fellow French teammate Lucas Hernández.

Stanišić and Mazraoui were excellent. Cannot ask for much more from them. The CBs however, have to be better. Pavard was poor at the very end, and Upamecano ruined what could’ve been a great night for him. Here’s to hoping that Lucas returns soon if Bayern are to have any chance of challenging for 3 major trophies this season.

