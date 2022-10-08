Breaking: Alphonso Davies sent to hospital after foul by Bellingham during Der Klassiker

Terrible news for Bayern Munich fans as Alphonso Davies is in hospital right now with a suspected head concussion sustained in a heated Der Klassiker meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Not long after Leon Goretzka put Bayern 1-0 up with a shot from outside of the box in a scrappy game for the Bavarians, Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Davies both went for a ball where Davies lowered his head to try and connect with the ball, but Bellingham instead connected with Davies’ head instead of the ball and apparently got Davies in the eye.

Bellingham's challenge on Davies pic.twitter.com/2vJOmqqaVE — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 8, 2022

After staying on the ground for a bit and getting checked by the team doctors, it was decided that Davies be subbed off for preventive measures. During the flurry of halftime subs, Croatian defender Josip Stanisic came on in his place. From Tz’s Manuel Bonke: