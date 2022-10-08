Julian Nagelsmann says Matthijs de Ligt has an adductor injury following Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund

Injury FC is back!

After Bayern Munich’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund, Julian Nagelsmann revealed the details behind Matthijs de Ligt’s substitution during the game. The center-back was subbed off for Noussair Mazraoui who took up the right-back spot, and Benjamin Pavard moved to the middle.

It was earlier reported that he was injured, but later revealed that that the Dutchman has an adductor problem.

Per @iMiaSanMia, Julian Nagelsmann gave a statement on De Ligt’s situation:

“He has a bit of an adductor problem. We don’t have that many center-backs at the moment, so we can’t take many risks.”

This is extremely worrying, since the backline is already paper-thin, with the loss of Lucas Hernández to an adductor injury during Bayern’s 2-0 win against FC Barcelona in the Champions League. With only two center-backs left in Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard, it remains to be seen how the hectic schedule will be managed with an exhausted pair of defenders forced to play every single fixture.

We can only hope and pray the injury De Ligt has picked up is nothing too serious and that he recovers soon.

