Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund CEOs endorse a Bundesliga playoffs system

To make a more interesting title race, the concept of playoffs for the Bundesliga has been brought up time and again, and this time it is Bayern Munich Chairman Oliver Kahn who endorses it. It was in February that Kahn first approved of a playoffs system for the Bundesliga.

He believes there should be no “restrictions on thinking,” per Sport Bild (as transcribed by Sport1).

“We must not forget to keep getting the youngsters interested in football, so we have to remain open to all possibilities,” the former goalkeeper explained. Essentially, Kahn believes that a more exciting title race brings more eyeballs.

Borussia Dortmund Hans-Joachim Watzke also does not want to rule out the idea of introducing playoffs, though he believes that winning the Bundesliga after 34 matchdays is the most reasonable and fairest.

“But football is developing more and more in the event direction,” Watzke stated. He feels that playoffs will have to be discussed if Bayern’s dominance becomes too toxic and hinders healthy competition within the league.

“If Bayern win five more straight championships and the whole league and Bayern say that it weakens us in Germany if we continue with the current mode, then maybe we have to discuss it.”