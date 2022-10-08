Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer excited for Der Klassiker battle vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been through quite a few battles in Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund, but each new match presents the chance for something special to happen.

That is partly why Neuer thinks playing against BVB will never get old.

“It’s special when the best players come up against each other. For us players, it’s nice to compete with the best. We like playing against Dortmund. Dortmund have almost always played on an equal footing with us in the past decade,” Neuer told FC Bayern TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Neuer will play a key role in trying to thwart Borussia Dortmund’s new-look attack for this season. Without Marco Reus, however, BVB will have to look to a different player to take the reins as a playmaker for the squad. Regardless, Neuer know Borussia Dortmund will raise its level of play to take on Bayern Munich.

“For the Bundesliga, it’s the most anticipated game — a game that everyone wants to watch. The atmosphere in our team is good after the international break. We won two games and started a run — we want to continue it against Dortmund and take the three points,” Neuer said.