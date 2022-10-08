Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

For the first time in thirteen years, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund face each other in a Bundesliga clash where neither side is at the top of the table. For some, this might mean that the game won’t be as high-quality as previous years, because neither side are having a particularly great season. For others, it means that the three points on offer could have a massive impact on the outcome of the title race.

Bayern have been known for handing out massive scorelines to BVB in recent seasons, but all those games happened at the Allianz Arena. At the Westfalenstadion, in front of their famous Yellow Wall, Dortmund tend to give back as good as they get. Julian Nagelsmann will be missing the services of key players like Thomas Muller and Lucas Hernandez, with Joshua Kimmich traveling to Dortmund but remaining doubtful. On BVB’s end, they’ll have to make do without Marco Reus.

For Julian Nagelsmann, this is a chance to prove that his team have completely shaken off their September blues, and are ready to get on with the business of winning titles this season.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

