Der Klassiker: A showcase for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

When looking at the young talent in the Bundesliga, two kids with backgrounds in England leap off the screen: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

The duo came up through the ranks together in England’s youth international system. While Musiala ultimately opted for a future with Germany, the two players remain close friends.

For Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, Der Klassiker represents a chance to watch two of the best young players in the league go head-to-head.

“Both are very important to their teams. Bellingham is having a very good season, he’s a different type of player than Jamal. Jamal has developed very well and is having a great season. We can be happy that both play in the Bundesliga,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Musiala and Bellingham both figure to play vital roles in the match. Musiala will be tasked with creating offense for Bayern Munich, while Bellingham will have to do battle in the central midfield.

One thing is certain, both youngsters will be looking to be bring their “A Game” in what should be a thoroughly entertaining match.