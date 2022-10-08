Icy hot? Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t text with BVB’s Niklas Süle, but does expect a pregame hug

Former Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle will face off with his old mates in the most anticipated matchup of the season thus far: Der Klassiker.

The Borussia Dortmund backliner and Germany international had a somewhat contentious break-up with Bayern Munich when he decided to move to BVB. However, that does not mean the big center-back has turned into Public Enemy No. 1 at the Allianz Arena.

In fact, Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is expecting a pregame hug from his former player.

“I won’t text him and he won’t text me. But I’ll definitely hug him before the game and tell him something, but we don’t text each other,” Nagelsmann said.

Ultimately, the manager is more focused on getting a victory, something his club has done eight times in a row over Borussia Dortmund.

“It is important that we get win number nine tomorrow. But in general this has no relevance for the game. You always have to prove yourself over and over again. It’s an important game, on the table and also to make a statement,” Nagelsmann said.