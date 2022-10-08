Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says he’d never switch to Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is a well-known figure among Bayern Munich fans for his hilarious, public feud with Ehrenpräsident Uli Hoeneß. Two men that care about their own clubs very much locking horns and throwing insults is prime entertainment after all!

It is well-known Watzke, since the beginning of time, has been a Borussia Dortmund fan, having watch the Schwarzgelben play from when they still played in the Rote Erde. He subsequently became a club member, then the treasurer. He was pivotal during the financial crisis the club faced during the early 2000s, having practically saved the club from bankruptcy. To put simply, Watzke is Dortmund through and through.

Ahead of Der Klassiker, Watzke was asked if he could imagine switching to Bayern one day, to which he refused.

“There’s no price tag for that - I wouldn’t do it for any money in the world,” said the 63-year-old. ”I’ve been at BVB for 18 years, a fan since time immemorial, I’ll never leave all of that in the cloakroom,” he declared, in an interview with Sport1.

Per Sport BILD, Watzke also gave an update on Sébastien Haller’s return to the pitch. Both sporting director Sebastian Kehl and Watzke have hinted at a return in the second half of the season. Haller is currently on chemotherapy for testicular cancer and has recently spoken to Watzke.

“Sébastien and I met last Tuesday and he told me that his chemotherapy was about to end. We have high hopes that he might be able to get back into the game towards the second half of the season. But he decides that on his own,” Watzke said.

The Dortmund CEO is clear that Haller gets all the time in the world. “We don’t want to and mustn’t put him under pressure. The illness was massive. He gets all the time in the world,” he declared.