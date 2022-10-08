Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane unwilling to leave England for Bayern Munich?; Bayern frozen out of Christopher Nkunku deal?; A Naby Keita-Jude Bellingham swap for Liverpool and Dortmund?; Bayern out on Lautaro Martinez; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is rumored to have strong interest in bringing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to Germany in 2023.

Of course, that move seems like a longshot — and The Athletic’s David Ornstein has major reservations that the Englishman will actually leave the Premier League:

Harry Kane is said to be a transfer candidate for Bayern Munich next summer. After the departure of Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona, ​​Munich would have a real nine for the starting eleven. But transfer expert David Ornstein from “The Athletic” is now dampening hopes of a possible Kane commitment: “We saw the connections to Bayern Munich,” Ornstein said on the podcast Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE. “If you talk to some people in the industry, they say they believe Harry Kane is so rooted in this country that he won’t play abroad,” the transfer insider continued. Kane’s contract with Tottenham runs until 2024. Spurs would like to extend their star striker - but Kane’s side is still hesitating. FC Bayern is said to have expressed an interest in Kane in the summer.

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku is reportedly headed to Chelsea FC after this season, but the interesting part of this potential transfer is that Nkunku’s release clause could only be triggered by clubs outside of Germany:

Christopher Nkunku's €60m release clause is only valid for foreign clubs. Bayern were interested and enquired to Zahavi's agency, but the fact they have to negotiate a fee with Leipzig made a deal impossible. Nkunku, meanwhile, looks set to join Chelsea.

Bayern Munich has been known to have interest in Nkunku, but the “non-release clause” fee would likely have been too exorbitant for the Bavarians as the report indicated.

There was an odd “Naby Keita for Jude Bellingham” swap deal between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund floating around, but Sport Bild’s Christian Falk quickly squashed that:

A look at Bayern Munich’s bounce-back week that might have cost Gerardo Seoane his job (Welcome Xabi Alonso!).

Some thoughts on Der Klassiker.

Transfer updates on Christopher Nkunku and Alexander Nübel.

Erling Haaland is throttling the Premier League and EPL elitists don’t know how to handle it.

Bayern Munich is at its best with Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala working together...for now. Liverpool is among the clubs yearning for a player like Moose.

Alejandro Camano is the agent of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez and recently provided some commentary on the rumored interest that Bayern Munich has in his client.

“Lautaro is among the top 10 players in the world and although I have received many calls, he has two priorities by the end of the year: Inter and the national team. He is mature, with a beautiful family that accompanies him, with an atmosphere of tranquillity that is always important. He feels loved by Italians and Argentinians,” Camano told TyC Sports. “I wouldn’t be surprised because, as I said, there are always requests. But today Lautaro has very clear ideas. He thinks about Inter and the World Cup.

“In the last transfer window there were chances to leave for impressive sums but he realized it was better not to change. Anything can happen in the future. Inter are not in the best moment, but they’re a great team and a wonderful place. No one rules out other clubs appearing strongly on the market for him, but he is in no hurry and lets football take its course.”

Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl, however, says Bayern Munich does not have interest in Martinez:

Rumours about Lautaro Martínez are not true: the Inter-striker is no topic for Bayern. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) October 7, 2022

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz thinks his team lost a little something when Sadio Mané left for Bayern Munich:

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil (h/t The Mirror), Luis Diaz said that the Liverpool squad was sad to know that Sadio Mané would be departing the club at the end of the season. Even though the pair was together for only six months at the club, Diaz and Mané created a solid partnership upfront in their brief time together, with the Senegalese attacking through the middle. “The team was gutted. Obviously he’s a player that will be missed in any club. He’s gone to a big club and is working to achieve his goals. And we’re conscious of the big group we have here, we’re working hard every day to improve. Everybody’s here to help and that shows in games.”

