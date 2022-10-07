Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

For the first time in 13 years, there will be a Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund where neither team is on top of the league. Even so, this is usually a game that can decide the title race.

Bayern have had the advantage over BVB in recent seasons, but the main catalyst to that advantage is now missing. Yes, Robert Lewandowski scored more goals than any other player in those eight years that he led the line for the Bavarians. What will Bayern’s record look like in the post-Lewandowski era?

It’s not like the team have been in great form this season. Yes, the last two games have been promising following the mini-crisis before the international break, but against BVB Julian Nagelsmann will have to prove that his tactics can cut it against superior teams.

