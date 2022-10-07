Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has options ahead of Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund

At his press conference, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann walked through his team’s injury situation and also some of the decisions that he will have to make on starters ahead of Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund.

As far as the respective bouts with COVID-19 that affected Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich go, one is out and the other...might be in?

“Both have left their quarantine. Thomas still has a few cold symptoms, so he won’t be there tomorrow. Regarding Joshua, we’ll wait until training today and then decide if it makes sense to travel with us to Dortmund,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have to see what makes sense after a five-day break. He was at home for five days and couldn’t do much. We have to see how the training goes today. This is also a bit of personal responsibility of the player. We’ll decide together.”

According to Bild’s Heiko Niedderer, Kimmich will at least travel with the team:

Update Bayern: Joshua Kimmich fliegt nach BILD-Informationen mit nach Dortmund. #BVBFCB — Heiko Niedderer (@itstheicebird) October 7, 2022

Update Bavaria: According to BILD information, Joshua Kimmich flies to Dortmund. #BVBFCB

If Kimmich does not start or does not play, Nagelsmann will have to choose between Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch for the two starting positions in the central midfield.

“Leon is doing well. When he’s in top form, he’s a player you don’t want to do without. We have one more training session today. I assume he will play and continue after his good performance against Plzeň. But there’s no guarantee,” Nagelsmann remarked.

Lucas Hernandez is still out of commission, but the head coach still feels very comfortable with Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano on the backline.

“Lucas will still be out for a while. The x-ray tests weren’t so good. Matthijs and Upa have both had an outstanding development. Matthijs brings in a good seriousness, Upa has also developed very well. Both are doing very well and I’m very happy,” Nagelsmann said.

In the attack, Kingsley Coman has been cleared to play, but he will not be included in the starting XI as Nagelsmann indicated the Frenchman could see “30 to 40 minutes of action.”

All that said, Nagelsmann feels ready for a tough challenge from Borussia Dortmund.

“It’s a strong team that you cannot predict with 100% which formation they will play. Sometimes they defend high, sometimes deep against strong teams. Dortmund are having a good season, they will be a top opponent tomorrow,” Nagelsmann said.