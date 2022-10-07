Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, Thomas Muller out/Joshua Kimmich in limbo, and more!

Der Klassiker may not be a derby in the traditional sense, but it is definitely the biggest game in Germany right now. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been the top two teams in the league for over a decade now, and their clash usually has massive implications for the title race. Bayern have had the better of BVB for a long time, but the games tend to be hard fought when they’re in front of the famous Yellow Wall.

Team news

Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that Thomas Muller is out with “flu-like symptoms” despite testing negative for Covid-19. Joshua Kimmich also tested negative, but it’s doubtful whether he will travel with the team to Dortmund after only a single training session. Lucas Hernandez (adductor) and Bouna Sarr (patella) remain sidelined vs BVB.

So who will start for the Bavarians in this one? Given that Kingsley Coman is only fit enough to play 30-40 minutes (per the coach), Nagelsmann may opt for an unchanged attack from the one that started against Viktoria Plzen. That means putting Serge Gnabry up top, with Jamal Musiala behind him in the Muller role, regularly interchanging with Leroy Sane who has been coming into his own cutting inside from the right flank. Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has been having success on the left like he did for Liverpool, so expect him to stay there vs BVB as well.

In midfield, if Kimmich can’t play, could we see Ryan Gravenberch reprise his role as DM from the Plzen game? The Dutchman did rather decently in that role, though it was not a standout performance by any means. It’s more likely that Marcel Sabitzer will come in for him, with Leon Goretzka expected to reprise his role as an offensive #8 from midweek.

In defense, Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano have impressed the coach with solid performances in Hernandez’s absence, and there’s really no one who could take their place right now. An indictment of Bayern’s depth at center-back? Maybe, but it also keeps Nagelsmann from having to rotate too much and disrupting the defense.

Alphonso Davies was subbed off early vs Plzen so he should be good to start, while Benjamin Pavard will probably come in for Noussair Mazraoui at right-back. This is not an indictment of the Moroccan, but Nagelsmann currently seems to prefer the more experienced Pavard in major games.

Finally, Manuel Neuer (as usual) will be in goal. Here’s what the lineup could look like, if Kimmich doesn’t play:

