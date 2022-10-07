Report: Bayern Munich in transfer pursuit of Sierra Leone prodigy Moses Turay

Is Hasan Salihamidžić already scheming things for the future of Bayern Munich?

According to journalists from the French news outlet Foot Mercato, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern would like to sign 18-year-old winger Moses Turay from Troyes B. The plan is to integrate the youngster into Bayern Munich II in order for Turay to gain experience and playing time — and maybe also to help the Bavarian second team promote or stay in the 3. Liga in Germany.

Moses Turay is an international from Sierra Leone and is also attracting plenty of interest on the market — per this report, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, SC Freiburg, Hamburger SV, OGC Nice, Lille OSC, and S.S. Lazio are all in the mix.

That’s a lot of clubs with good track records of cultivating young talent — that said, Bayern are no strangers in this area themselves. They’ll have rising superstar Jamal Musiala (who moved from Chelsea FC when he was younger to the Bayern’s youth ranks) and Mathys Tel (signed this past transfer window for the first team, also from France’s Ligue 1) to point to as recent examples of breakthroughs.

Moses Turay is a right winger who could also play the positions of left-winger or center-forward. The 1,80m Sierra Leonean played for the U17 of Montfermeil before advancing to the U19 of Montfermeil in 2021/2022. Just this past July, Turay moved from Montfermeil to Troyes B on a free transfer.