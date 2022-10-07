Sadio Mané relishing first Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund experience

Bayern Munich have responded impressively after going four matches without a win in the Bundesliga before the international break. The Bavarians scored nine and conceding zero in games against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and Viktoria Plzeň in the Champions League, and now head into Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund with the wind at their back — and it’s a matchup that new arrival Sadio Mané is already relishing.

This will be Mané’s first Der Klassiker, though he’s no stranger to big derby matches himself. In terms of title ramifications, however, this one’s got a little more to it than Liverpool vs Everton — and this year, Bayern find themselves needing to claw their way back from third place in the Bundesliga.

“I know the Yellow Wall and know it’s special,” Mané proclaimed to Sport1 (via @iMiaSanMia). “Everyone knows the stadium in Dortmund, it’s one of the best in the world. Playing there is fantastic.”

Mané had faced as many questions as had been asked of the club during its rough spell, and he rebounded equally well — getting his name on the scoresheet again in both wins, and adding an assist as well for Leroy Sané against Plzeň. The goals ended what had been a six-match barren spell for the ex-Liverpool FC player — through which sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić and the rest of Bayern’s front office had been adamant at the time that Mane would return to form, just as he has.

Mané set a milestone with his Champions League goal:

African top scorers in the Champions League:



⚽️4⃣4⃣ Didier Drogba

⚽️4⃣1⃣ Mohamed Salah

⚽️3⃣3⃣ Samuel Eto’o

⚽️2⃣5⃣ Sadio Mané #UCL pic.twitter.com/IgpV0QiKIu — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 4, 2022

The Senegalese forward is finding his groove now in Bavaria, partially helped by a move back to the wings where he used to roam under Jürgen Klopp. Now he’ll face Klopp’s former team in their stomping grounds — but he, and his squad, are more than ready and buoyed by their recent results.

“Everyone wants to play this game, we are all looking forward to it, it will be exciting and difficult for sure,” Mané said.