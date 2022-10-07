Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 14 — Are Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala the keys to Bayern Munich’s season?; Erling Haaland might be a career vagabond...and that’s a good thing; Looking at Bayern’s recent form; and MORE!

Bayern Munich had a good week in the Bundesliga and Champions League.
The squad is getting healthy after a string of injuries and a couple of bouts with COVID-19.
Things are looking decidedly good...right?
Hell yeah, they are!
There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the recent developments with the Bavarians and a whole lot to talk about in the great world of football. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:
- A look at Bayern Munich’s bounce-back week that might have cost Gerardo Seoane his job (Welcome Xabi Alonso!).
- Some thoughts on Der Klassiker.
- Transfer updates on Christopher Nkunku and Alexander Nübel.
- Erling Haaland is throttling the Premier League and EPL elitists don’t know how to handle it.
- Bayern Munich is at its best with Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala working together...for now. Liverpool is among the clubs yearning for a player like Moose.
Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.
Loading comments...