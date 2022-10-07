 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 14 — Are Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala the keys to Bayern Munich’s season?; Erling Haaland might be a career vagabond...and that’s a good thing; Looking at Bayern’s recent form; and MORE!

It’s time for Der Klassiker...are you ready?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern Muenchen And Paulaner Photo Session Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich had a good week in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

The squad is getting healthy after a string of injuries and a couple of bouts with COVID-19.

Things are looking decidedly good...right?

Hell yeah, they are!

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the recent developments with the Bavarians and a whole lot to talk about in the great world of football. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at Bayern Munich’s bounce-back week that might have cost Gerardo Seoane his job (Welcome Xabi Alonso!).
  • Some thoughts on Der Klassiker.
  • Transfer updates on Christopher Nkunku and Alexander Nübel.
  • Erling Haaland is throttling the Premier League and EPL elitists don’t know how to handle it.
  • Bayern Munich is at its best with Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala working together...for now. Liverpool is among the clubs yearning for a player like Moose.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany.

