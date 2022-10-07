Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich interested in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović?; Oliver Kahn talks Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo; Darwin Nunez scuffling at Liverpool; Manchester City shoots down Real Madrid links to Erling Haaland; and MORE!

Is Bayern Munich still interested in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović?

The Bavarians were interested in the former Fiorentina star. Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain are also rumored to be trying to convince the 22-year-old to have a quick change of heart after transferring to Juventus last January.

After the departure of Robert Lewandowski, FC Bayern is still looking for a new striker. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus Turin is still an issue for the German record champions. Accordingly, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also interested in the 22-year-old.

A report from Bild (as captured by Abendzeitung), however, quickly struck the Bayern Munich part of the rumor down:

The Serbia international has scored five goals in nine Serie A games for the Italians this season. Most recently, “Bild” denied Munich’s possible interest in the striker, who still has a long-term contract in Turin until 2026.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala and loanee Alexander Nübel, who is playing for AS Monaco, were both named to WhoScored.com’s “Teams of the Month” for the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 respectively.

Musiala had former Bayern Munich prospect and current Werder Bremen captain Marco Friedl as company on the team:

Nübel was joined by some guy named Lionel Messi on Ligue 1’s squad:

For good measure, Sadio Mané got the nod for his effort in the Champions League:

There was at least a little clamor among the Bayern Munich fanbase over the summer to pursue high-priced striker Darwin Nunez.

The former Benfica star was reportedly on the radar of the Bavarians, but ultimately went to Liverpool and has really struggled under Jürgen Klopp. In fact, Nunez doesn’t know that Klopp is saying most of the time:

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, third and fourth in the Bundesliga table respectively, will take on each other in Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga. Both teams have had some strong performances and some head-scratching ones. We look ahead to the game in this episode, and cover the following:

A look at what stood out in Bayern’s win over Viktoria Plzeň.

Is Bayern — Dortmund the biggest clash in the Bundesliga?

Dortmund’s front-man situation.

A look at Dortmund’s results to date (yes, we talk about Werder Bremen!) and performances.

Should Dortmund have beaten Manchester City?

Dortmund’s midfield attacking options and how Dortmund might lineup.

Some possible changes Bayern might make.

How should Dortmund approach this match?

Why has BVB not been able to make progress and win a title since Jürgen Klopp’s days?

Did Dortmund do the right thing letting Marco Rose go?

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn acknowledged that his club discussed the prospect of adding Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, but ultimately could not find a way to make it work within the goals of what Bayern Munich wants to do as a club.

“We briefly discussed Ronaldo at Bayern and Dortmund probably did too,” Kahn said. “We also see the big picture of the Bundesliga. Of course, superstars like Ronaldo are an important factor in attracting attention to the league. He is one of the greatest of the last decade. But we quickly dismissed that.”

Manchester City mobilized pretty quickly after seeing the rumors emerge that Real Madrid was going to trigger a rumored release clause in Erling Haaland’s contract.

“Over the last 24 hours there have been reports in Spain that there may be a clause in his contract meaning Real Madrid would be able to sign him either in two years time or for a lower fee than other clubs,” Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom said. “I’ve been told this evening that is not a clause in his contract. The club are rejecting any sort of Real Madrid clauses in Erling Haaland’s contract.”

Things were taken so seriously by Manchester City that even Pep Guardiola addressed the issue.

“It is not true”, Guardiola said. “He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It is not true, that is all I can say. The rumours, people talk, we cannot control it. Always we must worry about what we can control. He adapted really well and I have the feeling that he is incredibly happy here. We will try, with all the people who want to stay here, to make them happy. That is the most important thing.

“In the end, what is going to happen in the future, nobody knows. What is important is that he is settled perfectly here, he is happy and he is incredibly loved by everyone. This is the most important thing.”

Former Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee talks through why he chose to move to Bologna — and why he prefers to operate in a two-striker system.

“It wasn’t a choice related to Serie A but to the club. I have very good feelings towards the club and the coach, that’s why I chose to come here,” said Zirkzee. “Last year I played in a two up front, I prefer to help the first forward, so right now I would like to play with (Marko) Arnautović, not alone. I think he is a top player, a strong and technical player, but also mentally he is strong, I always talk to him, he is a great example for us youngsters.”

Zirkzee also noted that he still think of a return to Bayern Munich at some point.

“I haven’t really spoken to (Julian) Nagelsmann, as soon as he heard about my arrival here he said he was really happy and wished me well. In the distant future I would like to come back, yes, who wouldn’t like to play for Bayern Munich? It’s a dream come true, a dream come true,” Zirkzee said.

So Bayern Munich have won another game in the Champions League, and it really wasn’t even close. Viktoria Plzen will be counting their lucky stars that this game only ended 5-0, because the early minutes of the game seemed to be building up to a massacre. We saw complete dominance and clinical attacking football as Julian Nagelsmann’s side tore the Czech giants apart.

Here are our talking points from the game: