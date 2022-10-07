 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano comfortable playing with both Matthijs de Ligt and Lucas Hernandez

Bayern Munich has three great options at center-back.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It can be assumed that one of the goals for Bayern Munich in acquiring Matthijs de Ligt over the summer was to give Julian Nagelsmann three terrific options at center-back.

In addition, the coach has a trio of players who could also be interchangeable pieces that can be used seamlessly in any combination.

For Upamecano, the chance to be a part of such a three-headed monster on the backline has been great. The Frenchman thinks he is able to work with both De Ligt and Hernandez effectively without missing a beat.

“I like playing with both Matthijs and Lucas. Matthijs exudes a lot of confidence, he’s an important player for us. Lucas is a close friend. We try to keep a clean sheet in every game. I feel comfortable with Matthijs and also with Lucas,” Upamecano said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The threesome is certainly a great luxury for Nagelsmann to work with, even if Hernandez has been out of action due to an injury. Having three, world class options at center-back has already proven to be valuable and will definitely be an asset during the grind of this World Cup season.

