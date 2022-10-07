Brazzo believes Bayern Munich’s squad is set up to transition to the next generation

When Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić looks at the composition of his squad, he thinks there is a good mix of young talent, players in their prime, and veteran leaders.

“The core of our group is in their mid-20s. We have a few youngsters and not too many over-30s in the squad. We have a very good age structure. That makes us sexy for many of the players who we tried to get on the transfer market. They think in terms of the next three-to-five years. They take a look at the way the squad is put together, in terms of quality, mentality, positional flexibility, and age structure,” Salihamidžić told journalist Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic.

Salihamidžić said that there was a strategy to make moves that would keep the squad balanced.

“The plan was to make a lot of changes, to leave those two pandemic years behind us, but we had different ways of implementing it. It was obvious that (Robert Lewandowski) was thinking about a move but without having top replacements available, we wouldn’t have agreed (to let him go),” Salihamidžić remarked.