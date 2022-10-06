 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Now we know exactly why Bayern Munich did not get Erling Haaland

The big Norwegian is getting paid.

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich made an attempt to get Erling Haaland last spring, but even after the Norwegian visited the home of sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić for an extensive chat (and maybe even a little PowerPoint action), there was no deal.

Regardless, Haaland ultimately chose to move to Manchester City and everyone (correctly) assumed that at least some of the rationale for the transfer had to do with the financial package that Pep Guardiola’s team could offer the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Now, we might now exactly how much Manchester City put down for the striker:

Whoa — that is a massive amount of money. So far, however, Haaland is earning it with his standout performances.

From “runs like a goon” farmer to the the toast of football fans globally, Haaland has mesmerized observers of the Premier league and Champions League with his size, speed, tenacity, skill, and extreme hunger to score goals. The season-single scoring record is well within his sights to reach, if not to obliterate.

At just 22-years-old, Haaland is making so much money now that he will likely be able to comfortably choose his own pathway in his career without pondering his finances much moving forward. Real Madrid? FC Barcelona? Bayern Munich?

Perhaps none of those clubs will have to worry about forking over as much money in the future given how much the Norwegian will earn from his time with Manchester City.

Maybe that is pie in the sky thinking, but people can dream, right?

