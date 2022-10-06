Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has found another “mentality monster” in Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn oversees a club that does not have a true No. 9 for its starting lineup.

For years, Robert Lewandowski filled that role and produced goals at a record-breaking rate. Now, though. the Poland international plays for FC Barcelona and the striker position remains vacant.

While Kahn’s club is having success playing in a 4-2-2-2 that does not require a true target man, the former goalkeeping great does sometimes peek over at England see a player he really likes: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

“We don’t need to discuss Haaland’s quality, what I also like about him is his mentality. Haaland is a typical striker who goes onto the pitch with only one thought: I want to score goals,” Kahn told Sport Bild. “This also distinguishes Robert Lewandowski. Strikers like the two only see their happiness in that. Now he has 14 goals in eight league games with Manchester City. He’s in top form.”

As much as Kahn would have loved to have Haaland, the executive knows that the Premier League — particularly Manchester City — has a stronger financial base to work with in bringing in that level of player.

“When I think about the topic of Haaland, I have to think about the discrepancy between the Bundesliga and the Premier League. It’s not just about the difference in TV revenue, but also that Manchester City is a club backed by investors who have exorbitant opportunities,” said Kahn. “If we want to keep up, we as a club, but also as the Bundesliga as a whole, have to give it a lot of thought. But that’s exactly what we’re already doing.”