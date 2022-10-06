Unpaid wages and strikes — Bayern Munich are in a pickle.

Bayern Munich have always been known for treating players, staff, and members alike as family — the Mia san mia is a way of life for the Bavarians. Naturally, this starts from the most basic aspects, such as paying the right wages on time to players and other employees and treating them well. However, trouble is brewing in Säbener Straße, for lately, complaints of unpaid wages have arisen and there have been strikes.

This writer promises that the situation is nothing like FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong’s unpaid wages situation.

In contrast to the title, Bayern actually lack pickles — for it is the kitchen staff that are revolting.

A lack of pickles is a serious problem — ask your average Indian buddy. Speaking of India, this situation at Bayern is quite the coincidence, for in India, food delivery men are going on strikes, fighting against the new pay regulations.

Per a report by Sport Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), multiple kitchen employees have gone on strike due to unpaid wages. However, the Bavarians are not directly to blame.

The club pays the company of chef Alfons Schuhbeck, who is the one actually responsible for paying the kitchen staff. However, Schuhbeck’s accounts are currently blocked due to a tax evasion case of €2 million and hence the unpaid wages.

Bayern, of course, wish to make sure that all the employees receive the due payments. A club statement was released, in which it was declared that the payment will be made immediately.

The situation, as funny as it seems, is honestly rather embarrassing for the club and one can only hope matters settle soon.