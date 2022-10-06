Germany watch: Hansi Flick could take advantage of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner’s chemistry at the FIFA World Cup

National team manager Hansi Flick was able to draw a ‘lot of positives’ from Germany’s entertaining UEFA nations league clash with England. One aspect of Die Nationalmannschaft’s attack that drew the attention of the former Bayern Munich coach was Timo Werner’s fruitful strike partnership with Kai Havertz.

Flick recently praised the attacking duo’s combined efforts in helping their team score three past Gareth Soutgate’s men. The 56-year old credited Werner, who was brought in at half-time, for opening up space and bringing the best out of Havertz and Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala, both of whom struggled in the opening half.

“With Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala, we brought in two new players on the offensive side, and we had already planned in advance for them to play in England,” explained Flick (as captured by SZ). “Jamal on ten, Kai up front as a nine. We changed that in the second half, which was good for both Kai and Jamal.”

During their first season together at Chelsea FC, Werner and Havertz were able to forge chemistry as they went on to win the UEFA Champions League while leading the Blues’ attack. When asked if Germany could also benefit from the pair’s shared history, Flick hinted at the possibility of including both of them in the FIFA World Cup starting-XI.

“They both played well together. It’s also perhaps one more option,” the Bundestrainer said. “Especially Kai did well to score the two goals. The 2:0 was just great. Timo passed the ball nicely to Kai. He then has the space and dinks the ball sensationally. They both showed that they are important players for us.”

Unfortunately, Flick didn’t specify whether he sees Havertz as an attacking-midfielder, a position currently occupied by Bayern vice-captain Thomas Müller, or a right-winger. Interestingly, Werner, Havertz and Müller haven’t started together since the 1-1 draw with Netherlands in March. It also remains to be seen if Werner will retain his place as Germany’s striker or act as a super substitute that can be brought on against tired opponents. As things stand, Flick’s default attacking-quartet for Qatar will likely consist of Havertz, Müller, Musiala and Leroy Sané.