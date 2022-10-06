Germany Watch: Antonio Rüdiger appreciates the extra effort made by Carlo Ancelotti

Antonio Rüdiger has also gotten along well with Real Madrid coach — and former Bayern Munich maanger — Carlo Ancelotti. There was a time when “Carletto” surprised the German defender just after he moved into his new house.

“I had only been in our new house with my family for a few hours, we were just barbecuing – until the doorbell suddenly rang. I opened it and Carlo Ancelotti was just standing in front of me. A wow moment,” Rüdiger told Sport1.

Rüdiger is also in awe of the Italian coach and said that working with him is a great feeling. “After the few months with him, I have to say: When it comes to dealing with players, Ancelotti is untouchable”, the former Stuttgart man said. “Stop Don Carlo, a coaching legend – he already collected Champions League titles when I was a child. Working with him every day now and at the most successful club in the world is wonderful.”

Playing for Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in sport, is a dream come true for most, which was the case for Rüdiger.

“I can’t call it a dream. It was always my dream to play in the Premier League. Real Madrid was fantasy, something bigger - but just not close enough for me” Rüdiger said. “I only really realized that after I moved. Then I suddenly sat in my house and couldn’t believe it, it was a brutally beautiful feeling.”

Rüdiger also spoke about Real’s “winning mentality” and atmosphere.

“The force of the club is huge. As an outsider you can roughly imagine it but experiencing it yourself is something completely different. It’s all about winning here. There is no other option. When I look at guys like Luka, Toni or Karim - they are so deeply relaxed, for them even a final is the most normal thing in the world.”