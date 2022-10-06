Bayern Munich for life? Kingsley Coman muses on future transfer destinations, rules out PSG

It may have only been a season ago when Kingsley Coman inked his Bayern Munich contract extension — taking the end date from June 2023 to June 2027 — but Coman already has a view to the future beyond that. And it’s a future likelier to include more of Bayern than any of Paris Saint-German, where he first broke through the senior ranks.

“It would be silly to say it’s impossible, because, in football, everything is always possible,” Coman said of a possible PSG return in an interview with Rothen s’enflamme, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “But I extended my contract because I planned to stay here for a long time, maybe even my whole career, we don’t know.”

Coman arrived at PSG only around eight years old, in 2004. He would spend nine years there before making it to the senior team — followed by a move to Italy with Juventus, and finally Bayern. Having arrived in Munich in 2017, he’ll do his PSG stay one year better if he stays to the end of his current contract in 2027!

In many ways, it’s hard to believe that Coman, at only 26, is already one of the team’s most veteran players — at least by tenure. That’s been reflected with his awarding of a spot on the leadership council last year and his far more settled and assured squad status. By the end of June 2027, he’ll have just turned 31, too — and still have a lot more to give. Would it be then time for a new adventure?

If he doesn’t extend again at Bayern, then Coman thinks so, emphasis on the new. “The day I want to try something, it will be something new and not a team where I have already played,” he explained. “Before a return to PSG, there’s a much bigger chance that I would discover a new league to have a new experience.”

Given his brief stint in Serie A, perhaps that rules out Italy as well — leaving England and Spain the likely future attractions for a player with Coman’s ambitions. Where might he end up in such a scenario? A future galactico at Real Madrid? Helping Pep Guardiola, wherever he is, finally win a first Champions League? Saving Arsenal FC from relegation?

Probably not the latter — Coman in fact spoke on similar topics early this August and had named Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea FC as possible future destinations.

For now, though, he’s happy in Munich and appreciated by his coach and teammates. The competition at Bayern is fierce, especially in attack, and Coman — with his electrifying pace and technique — is a big part of the reason why. If there’s ever to be a change, at least we can expect it to be many a transfer window away.