Bayern Munich Alumni: Xabi Alonso could become Bayer Leverkusen’s next coach

The former midfield maestro will be employed by Die Werkself

Hello hello, Xabi!
Bayer Leverkusen are in a similar funk to what Bayern Munich were a couple weeks back. Gerardo Seaone, who previously coached Young Boys in Switzerland, has been in the hotseat for some time now, but 2-0 losses to Bayern in the Bundesliga and FC Porto in the Champions League may have been the final nail in the coffin for the Swiss coach.

According to Marca (via @B/R Football), Leverkusen are looking at former Bayern and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso. The ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool passing machine has most recently coached the B team of La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, which he has done for the past three years. Now, it looks like he might return to Germany as a coach for Leverkusen.

Alonso played for Liverpool and Real Madrid
Leverkusen seem to have fast tracked the process of changing their coach because Fabrizio Romano also reported that Seoane is about to get sacked soon and will be replaced with Alonso. Per Romano, an official statement from the Westphalian club is imminent. Could Xabi be the one to save Leverkusen’s season?

