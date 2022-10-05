Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, third and fourth in the Bundesliga table respectively, will take on each other in Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga. Both teams have had some strong performances and some head-scratching ones. We look ahead to the game in this episode, and cover the following:

A look at what stood out in Bayern’s win over Viktoria Plzeň

Is Bayern — Dortmund the biggest clash in the Bundesliga?

Dortmund’s front-man situation

A look at Dortmund’s results to date (yes, we talk about Werder Bremen!) and performances

Should Dortmund have beaten Manchester City?

Dortmund’s midfield attacking options and how Dortmund might line-up

Some possible changes Bayern might make

How should Dortmund approach this match?

Why has BVB not been able to make progress and win a title since Jürgen Klopp’s days?

Did Dortmund do the right thing letting Marco Rose go?

