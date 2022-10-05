Bavarian Fashion Works: Manuel Neuer’s fan vote jersey color for next season REVEALED!

Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer is finally hitting the big-time. Sure, the venerable 36-year-old keeper has collected a few odd trinkets here and there over the course of his career — Bundesliga and Champions League trophies, a World Cup, you know how it is — but now, he’s also hitting the Apple App Store.

Recently, he launched an initiative to help engage and interact with his fans:

Manuel Neuer has launched an app called 'Manu Interacts' to stay close and interact with his fans. Among other things, he lets his fans vote on the colour of the kits he will wear next season https://t.co/GFENF52aCW — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 1, 2022

...a fun way to connect to his global audience and bring people closer to the game, yes, but also an awful lot of sartorial power to place in the hands of a random internet poll.

The choices: black, white, red ... all over? No, there were two more! A hot pink and lime green were also on the menu, offering the OG sweeper-keeper a chance to make a splash.

Without further ado, the victor...

Black it is, then, for 2023/24!

What color would you like to see Neuer don — or at least offer up as a possibility in the noble spirit of democracy — for the season after that? Let us know in the poll, and in the comments below!