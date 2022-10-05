 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Fashion Works: Manuel Neuer’s fan vote jersey color for next season REVEALED!

And the winner is...

By zippy86
FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer is finally hitting the big-time. Sure, the venerable 36-year-old keeper has collected a few odd trinkets here and there over the course of his career — Bundesliga and Champions League trophies, a World Cup, you know how it is — but now, he’s also hitting the Apple App Store.

Recently, he launched an initiative to help engage and interact with his fans:

...a fun way to connect to his global audience and bring people closer to the game, yes, but also an awful lot of sartorial power to place in the hands of a random internet poll.

The choices: black, white, red ... all over? No, there were two more! A hot pink and lime green were also on the menu, offering the OG sweeper-keeper a chance to make a splash.

Without further ado, the victor...

Black it is, then, for 2023/24!

What color would you like to see Neuer don — or at least offer up as a possibility in the noble spirit of democracy — for the season after that? Let us know in the poll, and in the comments below!

Poll

What color kit should Manuel Neuer add next to his rotation?

view results
  • 0%
    Purple
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Gold
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Salted tears of Barça blue
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Juve / Germany NT pinstripes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (leave a comment!)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

