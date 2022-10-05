“There’s so much pace” — FC Viktoria Plzeň coach Michal Bílek resigned to Bayern Munich superiority

Bayern Munich bounced FC Viktoria Plzeň 5-0 in the Champions League in what was an incredibly dominant effort by the Bavarians.

For FC Viktoria Plzeň manager Michal Bílek, the front row seat to Bayern Munich’s incredibly fast style of play, which overwhelmed his side.

“All in all, there was a massive gulf. They scored with their first attack and were really in the mood. We knew what to expect from a team that had beaten Barcelona. Bayern are among the favorites. There’s so much pace in the side. We did the ground work, but it wasn’t enough,” Bílek remarked (as captured FCBayern.com).

Bayern Munich’s front six played with rec, plus its two outside-backs functioned as a lethal attacking unit. if it was not Leroy Sané breaking away from defenders, it was Sadio Mané or Jamal Musiala raising hell. With Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch pulling the strings in the midfield, Bayern Munich was unstoppable on the day.

