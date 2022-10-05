Julian Nagelsmann on how Bayern Munich dismantled FC Viktoria Plzeň

From the outset, it was clear that Bayern Munich was going to have its way with FC Viktoria Plzeň. Czech champions though they may be, they're a little outgunned in the Champions League — especially in a group that also features Inter Milan and FC Barcelona.

With superior talent, depth, and speed, the Bavarians were not going to waste any time in attacking their opponents — and they were going to do it right down the middle of the pitch.

“There’s already a lot about positioning. I won’t give everything away there. Basically, the goal is for the opponent to be on a line. And these gaps that then arise, we found them quite well,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Tz).

When asked if this was core to his attacking philosophy, Nagelsmann wryly said, “One of my many.”

Clearly, Nagelsmann saw enough on film to know he was going to be able to have his team take advantage of FC Viktoria Plzeň in a very direct manner.

“It didn’t surprise us, we clearly analyzed the space,” Nagelsmann said.

