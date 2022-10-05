Brazzo hails Leroy Sané’s response to critics after Champions League masterclass for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich planted Viktoria Plzeň into the ground in a 5-0 thumping tonight, and chief among the goals was Leroy Sané who bagged himself a Champions League brace. Both goals were absolute beauties, but somehow at the same time they were business as usual for the German forward.

“I think he understood what we and the spectators demand of him, and love about him,” said sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić after the game (via Tz’s Manuel Bonke). “If he defends and plays his strengths going forward, he can be one of the best players in the world.”

Brazzo and Sané are a pairing not unfamiliar with the Bayern fans. Sané was notoriously Brazzo’s favourite transfer target for the summer of 2020. Transfer disagreements appeared to ultimately be the trigger for a rift between him and then-manager Hansi Flick that ended with Flick leaving the club.

Brazzo and the fans have been vocal about their expectations of Sané, especially during the end of the 2020/21 season where he was out of form and floundering. Sané responded by becoming the footballing version of lightning in a bottle, exploding in the start of the 2021/22 season. However, during the end of the season, his form would drop off and would show shades of the 20/21 season, resulting in another round of criticisms.

However, Sané has now once again bounced back and this time it seems he’s found yet another gear to ascend to. He is right now one of the best players in Europe — if not the very best, scoring compilation-worthy goals almost every game. Brazzo has publicly stood by Sané throughout his highs and lows, even earning the ire of some fans for what was perceived as coddling the German international.

If Sané can keep this kind of form up for the whole season, he has to be conversation for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, and Brazzo’s position on him will be vindicated.

