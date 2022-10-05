Leon Goretzka lauds Bayern Munich for their discipline after the Champions League victory against Viktoria Plzeň

Bayern Munich has been absolutely convincing in their Champions League fixtures so far — whether it be against the heavyweights in Inter Milan and FC Barcelona, or the underdog, in FC Viktoria Plzeň. The Czech champions were demolished 5-0 in a game that simply was not theirs at all. Bayern were at the driver’s seat and perhaps, deserved a lot more than the five goals they managed to net today.

Leon Goretzka was overjoyed with Bayern’s brilliant performance.

“Nine points from three games and a good goal difference. We are on a good way,” Goretzka said after the game, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We were disciplined today. We were well prepared for the opponent and that’s where most of the goals came from.”

Before the international break, Bayern had been at the receiving end of criticism for their inconsistency and poor performance in the final third and Goretzka acknowledges the criticism was fair — but that the team are concentrated on turning it around.

“We used the time well and focused on our game again,” the midfielder explained. “Our aim is to perform on a regular basis. We’re still extremely upset about the games before that.”

Of course, the much-awaited fixture this weekend happens to be Der Klassiker and as always, the game holds high stakes. Bayern will have to prove their merit against Borussia Dortmund, as they have done time and again. What can BVB expect?

“A highly motivated Bayern team,” Goretzka declared.

