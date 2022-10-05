Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. FC Viktoria Plzeň; Would Bayern consider Cristiano Ronaldo in January?; Lionel Messi back to FC Barcelona?; Jamal Musiala not jetting to Liverpool any time soon; Robert Lewandowski lauds Barca; & MORE!

Bayern Munich made short work of FC Viktoria Plzeň in the Champions League as the Bavarians put a 5-0 beatdown on their Czech visitors...how rude!

It was a thoroughly impressive effort from Bayern Munich in every aspect of the game. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann went with a pretty standard starting XI given the known absences. The only mild surprise was Mathys Tel not getting the starting nod, but the boss has a lot of attacking talent that he needs to satisfy:

Uh, Leroy Sané is in one of his “on fire” phases and unleashed a rocket in the 7th minute to put Bayern Munich up 1-0 early. It was clear that the speed of the Bavarians was going to be an issue for FC Viktoria Plzeň — and that Sané’s electric play was going to be too much for the visitors to handle. Jamal Musiala had the assist.

Just six minutes later, Bayern Munich shook off FC Viktoria Plzeň’s first shot attempt and sprinted right back up the field for a goal from Serge Gnabry. This time, Leon Goretzka had the assist.

I think FC Viktoria Plzeň wanted to play a deeper block, but just got caught twice...and then a third time because Sadio Mané scored Bayern Munich’s third goal within the games first 21 minutes. Yup, it was going to be that type of game.

Bayern Munich was just buzzing and quickly pouncing on any opportunity to sprint forward. The FC Viktoria Plzeň squad had to be in “Not this (bleep) again” mode at that point.

The Bavarians were absolutely devastating when they barreled forward with reckless abandon. It was an impressive display. Any time FC Viktoria Plzeň had a sniff of an attack, it was quickly thwarted.

It’s tough to be too critical of anyone with Bayern Munich after that stomping, but I want Alphonso Davies to work on some on his passes in the final third. Sometimes he’ll do all the hard work and beat defenders, only to lob a cross into no man’s land.

On the day, though, both Davies and Noussair Mazraoui were strong.

Mané being offside is definitely an issue. I’m not sure if it is timing or just that the players have rotated so much that the “connection” is not quite there yet. His offside on a would-be goal for Musiala was more unlucky than sloppy, though. We are talking about a matter of millimeters.

Sané’s second goal (50’) pretty much iced it (admittedly, it was pretty frozen before that anyway).

Josip Stanišić and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got some extended run as they both started the second half. Stanišić certainly needs the field time. Being so young, he still has very good potential.

Choupo certainly was flying around when he got his chance and scored off of a Goretzka assist.

Manuel Neuer had himself a pretty chill Tuesday. He could have brought a lawn chair and used it during various points of the match.

Overall, it is tough to glean much out of this one. There is not reason to get too high on this performance. Bayern Munich dominated the match from the outset and really never let up. FC Viktoria Plzeň was overmatched on this particular day and offered little resistance in even slowing down the Bayern Munich attack.

Bayern Munich’s plan to operate without someone who can play as a “true No. 9” has come under fire of late (though not as much against FC Viktoria Plzeň) as the team endured some struggles. While Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo might not be a striker in the same way that Robert Lewandowski or Erling Haaland play the position, he certainly knows how to score.

With the Red Devils making him available for the winter transfer window, would Bayern Munich re-consider its stance on adding the Portuguese legend?

It still seems like a longshot, but if the Bavarians hit another rough stretch prior to the World Cup, it will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich changes its mind and ponders a short-term loan for CR7 (even if sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has already said the club wouldn't spend money on a striker in January).

Between Germany and Bayern Munich, there is no shortage of discussion points for fans to talk about and debate.

For those looking forward to the World Cup, we got a sneak peek on what things could look like for Germany in Qatar. For Bayern Munich fans, it is time to re-boot and start over after a tough run in the Bundesliga.

Let’s take a gander at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Germany’s international break and what we might have learned ahead of the World Cup.

What to look for in Bayern Munich’s games.

Jamal Musiala’s star is beginning to explode.

Bayern Munich might already be planning for life after Benjamin Pavard.

Is Bayern Munich interested in Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz?

Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe was one of the happiest people to see Jamal Musiala declare his intent to play for Germany over England. Neppe was a driving force in bringing Musiala to Bavaria.

“I am happy as a German to see Jamal Musiala play in our national team. I think Joachim Löw and Oliver Bierhoff did a very good job of convincing him at the time, they recognized the talent very early on and convinced him to play for Germany,” Neppe said.

Musiala is now poised to be a key player for Hansi Flick's side at this year's World Cup.

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is tearing up La Liga (as expected), but is also going over-the-top to talk about how great his new home is.

“The preseason with Xavi was very intense. I expected it to be easier…It was similar or even harder than that with Bayern Munich,” said Lewandowski. “Here in Spain, the fans appreciate the technical details more than in Germany. Here they have that euphoria, they enjoy themselves. I always wanted to play in La Liga, living in Spain was my dream and not only within the sport. Now I feel renewed.”

In this episode, Schnitzel discusses the following topics at length:

Is Sadio Mané better as a left winger?

Should Mané even be starting games right now?

Jamal Musiala is the world’s best winger currently and deserves the Kopa Trophy.

The 4-2-2-2 and why it is the way to go.

Is Nagelsmann getting things right tactically?

Throwing some shade at Ligue 1, as always.

Liverpool is probably interested in Jamal Musiala (who isn’t?), but there is not any type of imminent pursuit (not that Bayern Munich would let him walk away so easily anyway):

Rumors are persisting that Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is headed back to FC Barcelona after this season:

How could Barca afford Messi at this point? Can the Argentinian star refuse what could be a massive proposal from PSG?

That should be a lot of fun to watch play out from afar.