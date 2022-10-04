Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen (Champions League)

So Bayern Munich have won another game in the Champions League, and it really wasn’t even close. Viktoria Plzen will be counting their lucky stars that this game only ended 5-0, because the early minutes of the game seemed to be building up to a massacre. We saw complete dominance and clinical attacking football as Juian Nagelsmann’s side tore the Czech giants apart.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How do you pronounce “Plzen”?

A quick recap of what went on in the game.

Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane’s amazing linkup plays.

Sadio Mane, offsides, and criticism of the automated offside technology.

A basic review of each player’s performance.

Why Leon Goretzka might be preferred over Marcel Sabitzer against certain types of teams.

An interesting note on Benjamin Pavard being subbed on as a center-back.

Criticizing Julian Nagelsmann for his use of youth players this season and this game in particular.

