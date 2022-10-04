Four observations from Bayern Munich’s thrilling 5-0 win over FC Viktoria Plzeň

Let’s make it a record

There you have it, FC Bayern Munich officially own the longest group stage win streak of all time. Tonight’s victory over FC Viktoria Plzeň made it 31 in a row, topping the previous record of 30 by Real Madrid between 2012 and 2017. Bayern continue their absolutely tremendous tear of wins in the group stage during the UCL. Let this be a warning for everyone. We may be struggling in the Bundesliga, but Bayern are a force in the Champions League and will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

▪️ 28 wins

▪️ 3 draws

▪️ 0 defeats



Bayern Munich surpass Real Madrid's record set between 2012-2017 for the longest unbeaten run in the Champions League group stage pic.twitter.com/EMaFGRb4W8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2022

Jamal Musiala, take a bow

Jamal Musiala has, I think, officially superseded Thomas Müller as the unquestioned offensive starter for Julian Nagelsmann. He was all over the place today, providing crucial buildup play and even a rather brilliant assist on Bayern’s first goal in the 7th minute. Still putting aside the fact he is only 19, Musiala has been nothing short of a brilliant diamond for Bayern and is the key for Champions League success under Nagelsmann. Just like Louis van Gaal and Thomas Müller, we might look back at Julian Nagelsmann as the man who unlocked Jamal Musiala.

Leroy Sané with a goal dripping with quality. pic.twitter.com/cPY1ow9De0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2022

Leerrooyyy Sannnnééé

You too, Leroy. Take a bow! I’m not sure what Nagelsmann has put in Sané’s wheaties but whatever it is, it is working! You’re looking at the current* Champions League joint scorer hitting his 4th goal in 3 games earlier today. For a team that has had so many questions around them in the Bundesliga, Bayern is a whole different beast in the Champions League — with an in-form Musiala, Leroy Sané and now Sadio Mané leading the charge.

His gameplay tonight was extraordinary. While he got two goals, it was more than that which was showcased tonight. His movement, finding the necessary holes and space, and his driving ability with the ball all were on display for the world to see. And below, you’ll see the highlight of the game: a sublime pass by Mané and an even better touch by Sané. World soccer, watch out. Sané is back.

MANÉ TO SANÉ



The pass, touch and finish were just pic.twitter.com/8ZeRps69Nc — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2022

Rotation in effect

Nagelsmann showed some savvy rotation tonight vs FC Viktoria Plzeň and it paid off. Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano played excellently together and I could see them becoming a staple center-back pairing for the foreseeable with Lucas Hernandez banged up.

Noussair Mazraoui got some valuable minutes and while he was far from excellent, he showcased valuable qualities as Benjamin Pavard’s primary back up. With Müller and Joshua Kimmich out due to Covid, Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka got the start in the midfield. Goretzka provided a couple of timely assists and Gravenberch got valuable minutes as well.

While Gravenberch still needs to showcase the quality to be a starter, his play was very optimistic tonight. Getting rotational players on will be beneficial in the long run — and the World Cup is under two months away.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate the support!